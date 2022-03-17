Prairie State Legal Services, Inc. named Denise E. Conklin, managing attorney of its Peoria/Galesburg office, as its new executive director.PSLE is a nonprofit law firm that provides free civil legal services to senior citizens and low-income persons in northern and central Illinois.Conklin will succeed Interim Executive Director Linda Rothnagel and long-time executive director Mike O’Connor, who left the organization March 1 after announcing his resignation in August 2021.• Michael Best added Peter J. Prommer …