Taft Law added business attorney Jeff Mattson to its Chicago office, where he will join as a partner in the Mergers and Acquisitions practice.Mattson’s practice focuses on first-time sellers of businesses across a variety of industries.• David M. Rubenstein renewed his commitment to the University of Chicago Law School’s David M. Rubenstein Scholars Program with a $15 million gift that will provide full-tuition scholarships for nearly 60 students in the Classes of 2026, 2027 and 2028.The new gift brings …