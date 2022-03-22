Faegre Drinker announced the appointment of new leadership within several of the firm’s practice groups, industry teams, offices and committees, effective March 1.Partner James L. Sawyer has assumed the role of office leader of the firm’s Chicago office. He previously served as co-leader of the office with partner Patrick Miller. Sawyer counsels clients on critical import compliance issues and duty-savings opportunities, balancing business realities with effective internal control processes to meet importers …