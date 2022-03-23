The Catholic Lawyers Guild (CLG) of Chicago is holding a virtual program on the practice of law and religion titled “Can Your Occupation be Your Vocation?” from 5 to 6 p.m. April 6.The program will feature lawyers and practitioners from various faiths including Marquette University law professor Rev. Greg O’Meara, S.J. Rector. His legal experience includes working as an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County, where he second-chaired the prosecution of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The Rev. O …