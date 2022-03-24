McGuireWoods expanded its global litigation group by adding Patrick Clyder as partner.Clyder has 15 years of experience defending manufacturers and other corporate clients in complex commercial and product liability disputes. He defends manufacturers of aircraft, transformers, construction equipment, power tools and fire sprinkler systems in product liability matters.Clyder joins McGuireWoods from Swanson, Martin & Bell, where he co-chaired its product liability practice group and developed a litigation associate …