Hall Prangle & Schoonveld LLC partner Amy Kane died earlier this month after battling an illness, according to the firm.Kane joined HPS in 2015, already well established as a defense attorney. She graduated from DePaul University College of Law in 1991. She practiced at several firms before moving to HPS, including Pretzel & Stouffer, Lord Bissell and Brook (now Locke Lord) and Anderson Rasor & Partners.Her practice focused on the defense of hospitals and healthcare providers, securing numerous “not …