Morrison & Foerster has brought on Seth J. Kleinman as a partner in the firm’s business restructuring and insolvency group. He will have a dual presence in New York and Chicago.Kleinman’s practice focuses on advising ad hoc lender groups in focus on syndicated lenders, collateralized loan obligations, direct lenders, high-yield funds, institutional asset managers and opportunistic funds. He advises private equity sponsors, boards of directors and companies experiencing financial or operational distress …