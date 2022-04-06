Andy J. Miller has rejoined Locke Lord’s Chicago office as a partner in the firm’s health and managed care litigation practice group.Miller brings a range of regulatory and litigation, including patent litigation, antitrust and government relations experience across the health care industry.Previously, Miller was an attorney in the with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).• The Illinois Creditors Bar Association will host the Alexander P. White Award Dinner & ILCBA annual meeting …