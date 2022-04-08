Karen L. McNaught was appointed as a U.S. Magistrate Judge April 1 upon the recommendation of an appointed Merit Selection Panel and with the concurrence of the District Judges of the Court. McNaught fills the seat recently vacated by Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins. She was appointed for an eight-year term and will preside in the Springfield Division over civil cases by consent of the parties and preliminary proceedings in criminal cases; the trial and disposition of misdemeanor cases; discovery hearings, settlement …