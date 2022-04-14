The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago has hired TiShaunda McPherson as a senior vice president and the organization’s first-ever chief diversity officer (CDO).In this role, McPherson will lead NORC’s efforts to build a more diverse, racially equitable and inclusive workplace and research portfolio. She will serve on NORC’s Executive Council, the company’s senior-most decision-making body.After early career experience in various legal roles, McPherson served as a senior …