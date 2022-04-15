Chicago-based McHugh Construction, one of the Midwest’s largest commercial contractors, hired Tina M. Paries, a leading construction attorney, as general counsel.With more than 20 years of experience in the legal field focusing on the construction industry, Paries will oversee the legal and compliance functions for McHugh Construction. Paries’ responsibilities will include negotiating client contracts, vendor and supplier agreements, federal and state compliance matters and labor negotiations.Paries was most …