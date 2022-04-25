Newland & Newland LLP promoted three of the firm’s senior associate attorneys to partner. They are Jennifer Carroll, Katrine Fleishman and Erin Adamski.Carroll, who started with the firm in 2012, focuses on representing clients facing foreclosure, particularly in Lake County, and practices in all counties of the Chicago area.Fleishman represents clients needing legal assistance with real estate transactions and estate planning. Fleishman regularly handles matters involving wills, trusts, and powers of attorney …