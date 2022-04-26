Benesch has named Manish K. Mehta, a partner in its intellectual property litigation practice group, partner-in-charge of the firm’s Chicago office. Mehta assumes this position from David Pope, co-chair of Benesch’s class action practice, who is stepping down after seven years in the role.Mehta joined Benesch in 2017 and in his new position focus on maintaining the culture of Benesch’s Chicago team, as well as supporting continued growth, the integration of new talent and further enhancement of the firm …