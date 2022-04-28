Gary L. Gassman, co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s professional liability practice, was appointed to co-vice chair of the firm’s global insurance department.Gassman focuses his practice in the areas of insurance coverage counseling and litigation. For more than 25 years, he has handled cases involving directors’ and officers’ liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability other types of professional liability and general liability. Gassman serves as national coverage counsel for several domestic and …