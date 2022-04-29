Chicago-based Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP launched its design patents practice group on April 21, which was USPTO Design Day. The firm is formally organizing the practice group to better address the complex relationships between patents, copyrights, trademarks, intellectual property litigation and other IP protections.Partner Jeremy Kriegel will chair the group. He plans to expand the firm’s work in this space and provide a fresh perspective to the legal intersection of branding and technology. Currently, the …