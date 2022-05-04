The National Judicial College will host a symposium titled “Democracy’s Last Line of Defense” May 25-26 at the Fairmont Chicago at Millennium Park.The event will discuss why and how to preserve the rule of law and an independent, impartial judiciary. This event will feature leading figures from the legal, judicial, political, academic and media worlds. Click here to register.Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne M. Burke will deliver opening remarks and be a panelist on an afternoon panel titled …