Mayer Brown added private investment funds lawyer Kristin Rice-Gonzalez to the firm’s Chicago office as a partner in its private funds group. Rice-Gonzalez joins from Baker & McKenzie LLP.Rice-Gonzalez advises clients on alternative investment fund matters, including the structuring and formation of international and domestic private investment funds, with an emphasis on real estate private equity funds, fund-of-funds and secondary transactions. Rice-Gonzalez also helps clients in connection with their investment …