The American College of Bankruptcy named Chicago attorney Brian Shaw to its board of regents. Shaw is a member of Cozen O'Connor's bankruptcy, insolvency and restructuring practice.The ACB board is responsible for the nomination and selection of qualified candidates to fellowship in the college. Shaw, a longtime fellow of ACB, will serve as one of 15 board members, representing the 7th Circuit for a three-year term.