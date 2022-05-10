Husch Blackwell hired Michael Brandess as a partner in the firm’s financial services and capital markets industry team and insolvency and commercial bankruptcy practice group.Brandess advises debtors, creditors, asset purchasers, assignees, creditors’ committees and trustees, among others, and his practice touches on all areas of corporate restructurings, crisis management and transactions involving financial distress.• McCready Law added Jonathan Beissinger as an attorney. He will work out of the Chicago …