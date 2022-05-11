The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission is set to release the new PMBR (2022-2023) Self-Assessment Program on May 16. The program consists of six interactive modules on a variety of topics including advertising and an attorney’s reporting obligations. Each module is between 30 to 45 minutes in length, free and available for Illinois MCLE professional responsibility credit. While the PMBR Program is a 2023 registration requirement for some Illinois attorneys, it is available to all Illinois …