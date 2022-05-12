Laura Caplin was elevated to partner at Fox Rothschild LLP. Caplin works in the litigation department.Based in the firm’s Chicago office, her practice focuses on construction law, including mechanics liens and government contract work. She assists clients with matters involving constructive changes, delays/acceleration, differing site conditions, failure to issue required permits and defective work. Caplin also represents businesses and individuals in commercial and employment disputes, such as breach of fiduciary …