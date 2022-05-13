Bridget C. Duignan has been elected third vice-president of the Illinois State Bar Association. Michael G. Bergmann, Mark L. Karno, Emily N. Masalski, Mary L. Milano and Sarah E. Toney won the Cook County seats on the Board of Governors. Mark C. Palmer won the Area 5 seat. Vote counts are listed below.Third Vice-PresidentBridget C. Duignan, Chicago 2,413; Ava M. George Stewart, Chicago 1,932.Board of GovernorsCook County: Sarah E. Toney, Chicago 1,290; Mary L. Milano, Chicago 1,112; Emily N. Masalski, Forest Park 1,055 …