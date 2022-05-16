Gary E. Hood, a veteran trial litigator, has resigned his position at Polsinelli and launched his own law firm — The Hood Legal Group.The new firm started May 1 and will utilize a customized on-demand litigation team staffing and flat fee billing practices. Hood’s practice focuses on intellectual property litigation. He also offers public interest litigation targeted at assisting individuals to defend and assert their personal Constitutional rights.
