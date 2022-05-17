Winston & Strawn LLP hired Sean F. Hilson as a partner in the firm’s Chicago office and as a member of the firm’s corporate practice team. Hilson represents private equity sponsors, financial institutions and corporate borrowers in all aspects of debt financing transactions, including secured and unsecured credit facilities, asset-based lending facilities, leveraged acquisition financings, recapitalizations and debtor-in-possession financings.
•
Polsinelli promoted shareholder Mark T. Deming to chair of …