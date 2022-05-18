Foley & Lardner LLP added Jim Lundy to the firm’s Chicago office as a partner in its litigation department and securities enforcement and litigation practice group. Lundy brings more than two decades of SEC enforcement experience, including 12 years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lundy defends clients in enforcement investigations and litigation instituted by the SEC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), state attorneys general and self …