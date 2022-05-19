Michigan-based Honigman LLP has named law firm executive Thomas Gaughan as the firm’s new chief operating officer, following the retirement of Robert Kubic, who had been COO since 2008.Gaughan will be based in the Chicago office, which is home to more than 40 attorneys. Gaughan joins Honigman from ArentFox Schiff LLP, where he served as co-chief operating officer following the completion of the merger earlier this year between Arent Fox LLP and Schiff Hardin LLP.• Golan Christie Taglia brought on Brian T …