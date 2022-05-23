Jenner & Block has added partner Shoba Pillay to its data privacy and cybersecurity practice as a co-chair. Pillay served as a federal prosecutor for more than 11 years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois, where she supervised and managed complex investigations, trials, and appeals involving sophisticated cybercrime, export control and international sanctions violations, and more.Jenner partners Anna Meresidis and Peter H. Rosenbaum join as co-chairs of the firm’s corporate …