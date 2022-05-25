Vedder Price announced incoming first-year finance and transactions associate Katie Behzad has been selected as the firm’s second Public Interest Law Initiative (PILI) Graduate Fellow.Vedder Price is sponsoring Behzad’s work with the Bluhm Legal Clinic’s Children and Family Justice Center, as part of the PILI Graduate Fellowship Program, which allows an incoming first-year associate to work at a public interest legal aid organization in Illinois while studying for the Bar Exam.• The Illinois Defense …