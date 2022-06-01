Mayer Brown added finance lawyer Andrew Vouziers to its banking & finance practice as a partner in Chicago, where he will co-lead the firm’s Americas lending group. Vouziers joins from Sidley Austin LLP. Vouziers represents investment banks, direct lenders, private equity, hedge funds, commercial banks, insurance companies, and private and public companies in structuring, negotiating, documenting and administering all phases of complex financial transactions. He focuses his practice on leveraged and syndicated …