Levenfeld Pearlstein LLC added Rasha Elganzouri Gad to its real estate group as a partner.Gad’s practice focuses on a wide range of complex commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, financing, joint ventures, development and leasing. Her commercial real estate experience includes office, retail, hotel, shopping center, health care, industrial, data centers, multifamily and mixed-use projects across the country.• Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP brought in Akeela M. White as a …