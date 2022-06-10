Foran Glennon added shareholder John Smith, partners Howard Pikel and Matthew Reddy and associate Alexander Beehler to the firm’s Chicago office.Smith centers his practice in civil litigation with extensive experience in medical malpractice.Pikel concentrates his practice in product and premises liability and medical malpractice.Reddy focuses his practice on medical malpractice with specific experience in civil litigation matters.Beehler concentrates his practice on medical negligence, product liability and other …