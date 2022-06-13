MG+M The Law Firm added Timothy L. Krippner, Michael Cantieri, Christopher K. Triska, William R. Irwin and Daniel Powell as partners in the firm’s Chicago office and its asbestos litigation practice.Krippner focuses his practice on catastrophic loss and long-tail liability and handles high-stakes litigation, including as national, regional and local coordinating counsel.Cantieri defends clients in personal injury matters, including toxic tort, product, construction, pharmaceutical, premises, asbestos and …