Levenfeld Pearlstein named Jeffery D. Hoffenberg as its new managing partner, effective July 1. Hoffenberg succeeds Robert Romanoff, who has been managing partner since January 2013. Romanoff will remain on the firm’s executive committee for the next year and will have responsibility for special projects, including its charitable and social responsibility platform.Hoffenberg was named to the firm’s executive committee in 2021, and as managing partner, he will now chair that committee. Hoffenberg is a partner in …