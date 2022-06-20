Barnes & Thornburg added Martin Montes as a partner in its government services and finance department. His practice focuses on representing clients in the energy, utility, healthcare, education and retail sectors on matters before the executive and legislative branches in Illinois.He joins the firm from Exelon and also held leadership roles at ComEd.• Tara R. Devine, managing partner at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County office, started her one-year term as president of the Lake County Bar …