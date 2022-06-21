Taft Stettinius & Hollister added four associates to its Chicago office. They are Azra Naqvi, Allison Lovell, Bailey Whitsitt and Paul Yovanic.Naqvi joins the real estate practice group and her work focuses on transactions financed by the New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) and low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). She joins the firm from Holland and Knight.Lovell joins the litigation group and her practice focuses on civil litigation matters, including discovery, substantive motions and briefs, oral advocacy and …