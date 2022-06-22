Schaumburg-based Gardi, Haught, Fischer & Bhosale Ltd. hired three attorneys. They are Blake Austin Culver, Eric Dobradin and Tara Grimm.Culver will practice family law including high net-worth divorce, complex property division, child support and more.Dobradin has practiced civil litigation for more than 10 years on matters such as mechanics liens, personal injury, medical negligence, evictions and foreclosure defense matters.Grimm will focus on residential real estate transactions, representing buyers and sellers …