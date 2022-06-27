Goldberg Segalla added Danielle N. Malaty to the firm’s employment and labor group in Chicago. Malaty was previously with Kopka Pinkus Dolin.Malaty is a trial and appellate attorney who focuses her practice on counseling and defending a broad range of businesses, public entities, insurers and professionals in all aspects of employment and labor matters, including claims alleging discrimination, harassment, retaliation and other workplace misconduct. She also defends both governmental and private businesses in matters …