Troutman Pepper has added Asher D. Funk as a partner in its health sciences transactional practice group.Funk focuses on representing health care providers in transactions, regulatory counseling, compliance matters, government investigations, and enforcement actions. He has experience with the Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, Civil Monetary Penalties Law, and issues related to quality of care, medical necessity, billing, and reimbursement.• Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit Judge Justin M. Hansen was elected to the …