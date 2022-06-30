Greenspoon Marder named partner Irina Dashevsky as co-chair of the firm’s cannabis law group. Dashevsky joined the firm in July 2021 as a founding member of Greenspoon Marder’s Chicago office.Dashevsky represents cannabis clients, including public multi-state operators, state-licensed dispensaries, cultivators, infusers, distributors, new social equity entrants, ancillary businesses and those looking to enter the cannabis space.Prior to joining Greenspoon Marder, she served as co-chair of Locke Lord’s …