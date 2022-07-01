Kenneth C. Apicella was sworn in as the new Northwest Suburban Bar Association President at Makray Memorial Golf Club June 23 in Barrington.
Polsinelli PC and CA Ventures co-sponsored the “Back 2 School America” day of service on June 29 at Polsinelli’s Chicago office to benefit Chicago Public Schools. Forty employees from Polsinelli and CA Ventures packed boxes of supplies for teachers in under-resourced schools in the city. In all, 400 kits were filled with supplies and will be sent to underserved Illinois students.