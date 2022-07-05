Benesch added Sean Crowley as a partner to the corporate & securities practice group in Chicago.Crowley focuses his practice on business formations, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, financings, debt offerings and equity offerings.In addition, Crowley’s practice includes counseling clients on Section 1031 exchanges and foreign investment in the United States. Crowley’s tax practice also includes assisting sponsors with the structuring of investments in their funds, assisting non-profit …