Attorney Michael D. Weis has been named a principal in the newly renamed firm of Firsel Ross & Weis.He joins principals Michael D. Firsel and Michael E. Ross in the firm they founded in 2011, which focuses on commercial real estate, corporate mergers and acquisitions, securities and estate planning law from its offices in Deerfield. Weis officially joined the firm on April 1.In addition, attorney Jessica T. Cooper was named partner at the firm. Cooper focuses her practice on commercial real estate, including the …