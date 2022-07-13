The 40th Annual Federal Sector Labor Relations and Labor Law Conference is scheduled for Sept. 15.It will feature top government officials and policymakers, management-side attorneys, union representatives and leading academics. The one-day, in-person conference will focus on the future of the federal workplace and workforce as the nation sets its footing under the Biden administration during an endemic.Register here.ObituaryR. Dennis Rasor, 73, died June 29 at home in Chicago. Rasor started his career at Lord, Bissell …