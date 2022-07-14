Foran Glennon announced Peter Bora joined the firm. As a partner, Bora concentrates his practice on complex litigation and insurance coverage matters. Prior to joining Foran Glennon, Bora managed his own firm where he provided advocacy in litigation matters. Bora represents multinational insurance coverage clients in matters involving professional liability, construction defects and other matters.• Legal search firm Major, Lindsey & Africa hired Michael Kornak as a managing director in the partner practice group …