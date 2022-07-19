Ice Miller LLP has added Caitlin Podbielski as a partner to the firm’s tax-exempt practice group. She will be based in the firm’s Chicago office. With an educational background in health care law and practical experience advising health systems and providers, Podbielski’s practice works with medical professional associations for a variety of specialty and subspecialty providers. She regularly advises clients on corporate governance, state and federal tax exemption, third-party contract negotiation and enforcement …