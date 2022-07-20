CDLB People By Amanda Monto amonto@lawbulletinmedia.com Posted July 20, 2022 11:30 AM Senior Justice Law Firm will be opening a new Chicago office, located at 2260 N. Elston Ave. The nursing home abuse attorneys will assist families across Illinois and Wisconsin.The firm also added Benjamin Carter as an attorney. To Read the Full Story Subscribe Sign In Your source for legal news and information Print & Digital Access Stay in the know all year long with these benefits: Delivery to your office in downtown Chicago or mailed outside our hand-delivery zone. Unlimited access to chicagolawbulletin.com. Access to our e-edition and mobile site. Breaking news alerts, Morning Lineup and Afternoon Headlines. Exclusive access to events, discounts and more. Order now, or call 312-644-2394 or email Subscription@LawBulletinMedia.com for details. 1 Year - $3252 Years - $5253 Years - $699