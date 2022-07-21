Mayer Brown appointed Debra Bogo-Ernst as managing partner of the firm’s Chicago office, effective July 1.Bogo-Ernst has spent her legal career at Mayer Brown, having joined the Chicago office in 2000. She serves as co-leader of the firm’s national consumer & class actions practice. Bogo-Ernst represents national and multinational corporations in a wide range of business sectors, with particular emphasis on the defense of commercial and consumer-based litigation and enforcement actions in the financial …