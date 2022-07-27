Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner appointed Dan Surowiec as chief information officer. He joins the Chicago office after more than two decades with Baker McKenzie, where he has served as global CIO for more than 10 years.Surowiec has experience in the design and delivery of global high-performance and cost-effective technology systems and brings a deep technical background across all aspects of IT. Alongside his experience as CIO, Surowiec has worked on complex issues across both the operational side and emerging disruptions in …