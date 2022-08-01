Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP has added five associates to its Chicago office.Paige C. Goldberg focuses her practice on professional liability, product liability, general trial practice, as well as civil rights, and governmental matters.Robert R. Harmening focuses his practice on product liability, commercial litigation, and entertainment and media law.Kimberly V. Napoleon focuses her practice on medical negligence and healthcare and general trial practice.Joseph E. Tennial joins the firm as a lateral attorney and focuses …