Greenberg Traurig LLP added Jeffrey S. Rheeling as shareholder and Jennifer Desser as of counsel.Rheeling, who joins from Kirkland & Ellis, represents real estate investment trusts, real estate funds, developers, private equity firms, institutional investors and hedge fund sponsors in complex real estate transactions. He focuses his practice on real estate development, financing, joint ventures, and sales and dispositions of office, retail, mixed-use, industrial, hospitality and multifamily properties.Desser, who …